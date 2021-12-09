Regain control

Regain control over your data

Hub integrates the four key Nextcloud products Files, Talk, Groupware and Office into a single platform, optimizing the flow of collaboration.

Nextcloud Hub

Nextcloud Hub 3 Files
  • Easy access anywhere
  • Powerful access control
  • Infrastructure integration
  • Designed for humans
Nextcloud Hub 3 Talk
  • Group chat
  • Web conferencing
  • Screensharing
  • Unique protection
  • Avoid data leaks
Nextcloud Hub 3 Groupware
  • Team planning
  • Email made easy
  • Easy access, anywhere
  • Use your existing apps
Nextcloud Hub 3 Office
  • Self-hosted online office
  • View and reply to comments
  • Chat or have a call while editing
  • docx/pptx/xlsx support

Nextcloud Files

Nextcloud Files offers an on-premise Universal File Access and sync platform with powerful collaboration capabilities and desktop, mobile and web interfaces.

Nextcloud Talk

Nextcloud Talk delivers on-premises, private audio/video conferencing and text chat through browser and mobile interfaces with integrated screen sharing and SIP integration.

Nextcloud Groupware

Nextcloud Groupware integrates Calendar, Contacts, Mail and other productivity features to help teams get their work done faster, easier and on your terms.

Nextcloud Office

Nextcloud Office is a powerful LibreOffice-based online office suite with collaborative editing, which supports all major document, spreadsheet and presentation file formats and works in all modern browsers.

Solutions

Nextcloud use cases

Nextcloud is committed to provide technology
that is a perfect fit for your organization

Governments

Governments are moving away from foreign cloud providers amid rising concerns about digital sovereignty.
Enterprises

Amid a push to improve efficiency and facilitate remote work through online collaboration technology, enterprises counter a growing compliance, cost and data leak risk by strategic deployments of Nextcloud.
Service providers

Leverage your infrastructure and keep your customers yours with a fully branded platform that offers a great user experience.
Education

Leverage your infrastructure and keep your customers yours with a fully branded platform that offers a great user experience.
Why Nextcloud?

With over 400.000 deployments, Nextcloud is the most popular on-premises content collaboration platform you can download. It scales from a Raspberry Pi with 2 users to globally distributed installations with tens of millions of users at major hosting providers. What makes it so popular?

Productivity

Enable productivity across any platform, whether in the office or on the road, to share, collaborate and communicate across organizational boundaries. Nextcloud provides transparent access to data on any storage.

Control

Protect, control and monitor data and communication across your company. Guarantee compliance with business and legal requirements. Keep your data on servers you own, at all times. Nothing leaks, not even metadata.

Community

Enjoy constant improvements from a thriving and transparent, entirely open-source community development model, free of lockins or paywalls. Enjoy the benefits of enterprise support when you need it.

See it in action

Nextcloud is designed to offer best in class productivity, and is developed at an impressive pace with new functionality becoming available every few months. We selected some videos to give you an idea of what we’re up to.

Nextcloud Hub 3
Nextcloud Hub 3
Watch the announcement of Nextcloud Hub 3
Home office
Why Nextcloud is the perfect home office platform
Nextcloud events

Nextcloud events

Nextcloud welcomes you to in-person events, conferences and trade shows as well as webinars and online meetings.

Healthcare and HIPAA

GDPR Compliance Kit

Auditing capabilities

File Access Control

HIPPA, GDPR and more

Compliant by design

Nextcloud products are designed with compliance in mind, providing extensive data policy enforcement, encryption, user management and auditing capabilities.

