Regain control
over your data
Remote collaboration made easy
The most popular self-hosted collaboration solution for tens of millions of users at thousands of organizations across the globe
Hub integrates the four key Nextcloud products Files, Talk, Groupware and Office into a single platform, optimizing the flow of collaboration.
Nextcloud Files offers an on-premise Universal File Access and sync platform with powerful collaboration capabilities and desktop, mobile and web interfaces.
Nextcloud Talk delivers on-premises, private audio/video conferencing and text chat through browser and mobile interfaces with integrated screen sharing and SIP integration.
Nextcloud Groupware integrates Calendar, Contacts, Mail and other productivity features to help teams get their work done faster, easier and on your terms.
Nextcloud Office is a powerful LibreOffice-based online office suite with collaborative editing, which supports all major document, spreadsheet and presentation file formats and works in all modern browsers.
Solutions
Nextcloud is committed to provide technology
that is a perfect fit for your organization
Reduce risk, improve citizen communication and reduce
operational expenses with the leading content collaboration platform.
With over 400.000 deployments, Nextcloud is the most popular on-premises content collaboration platform you can download. It scales from a Raspberry Pi with 2 users to globally distributed installations with tens of millions of users at major hosting providers. What makes it so popular?
Enable productivity across any platform, whether in the office or on the road, to share, collaborate and communicate across organizational boundaries. Nextcloud provides transparent access to data on any storage.
Protect, control and monitor data and communication across your company. Guarantee compliance with business and legal requirements. Keep your data on servers you own, at all times. Nothing leaks, not even metadata.
Enjoy constant improvements from a thriving and transparent, entirely open-source community development model, free of lockins or paywalls. Enjoy the benefits of enterprise support when you need it.
Nextcloud is designed to offer best in class productivity, and is developed at an impressive pace with new functionality becoming available every few months. We selected some videos to give you an idea of what we’re up to.
Nextcloud welcomes you to in-person events, conferences and trade shows as well as webinars and online meetings.
HIPPA, GDPR and more
Nextcloud products are designed with compliance in mind, providing extensive data policy enforcement, encryption, user management and auditing capabilities.
Contact us now to learn how we can help you!
Nextcloud is market leader in on-premises collaboration for a reason. Compare us to other solutions on the link below!