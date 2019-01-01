Why is Nextcloud the best alternative for Office365 and Onedrive?
Perfect fit
Not all organizations have the same needs. With over 200 apps for Nextcloud, more than for any other on-premises solution, you can add the integration and functional enhancements you need.
Ultimate control
Nextcloud is an on-premises solution which makes maintaining compliance and data security easier. Our extensive auditing, monitoring, and file access control features as well as capabilities like End-to-end Encryption and Video Verification are unique in the industry.
Best user interface
Nextcloud provides a far simpler and more integrated user interface, resulting in less calls to support and improved productivity of your teams.
Reduce risk, improve customer communication and reduce operational expenses with the leading content collaboration platform.
To make it easy to come to an informed decision, below we provide a high-level overview of the relative strengths and weaknesses of both products.
|Pricing at 1000 users (basic to extensive option)
|$19000 - $75000
|$48000 - $325,000/year
|On-Premises/self-hosted
|Easy migration
Vendor lock-in means you can't easily migrate to another solution
|Open Source
Access to source code means you can audit the code and adjust functionality
|Access through API
Enables third party apps to interact with service
|Extensible through apps
|
Over 200 apps available
|
Only interaction through limited API
|
Storage and sync features
|Maximum storage
|Unlimited
|Depends on plan
|Max file size
|Unlimited
|10 GB
|Number of files
|Unlimited
|20000
|
Infrastructure integration
|LDAP/AD
|any number and type of user directories
|max 1 AD connection
|SAML/Shibboleth
|Other auth solutions
|Kerberos, OpenID, OAuth2, CAS
direct connection to Samba or MySQL
and more
|None
|File storage solutions
|WND/Sharepoint/NFS/Object Storage/FTP
and many more
|WND/SharePoint
|
Privacy, control and security
|Full Audit trail
|Unlimited
|Limited to 90 days for some data
|Protection of metadata
|GDPR compliance
|100% certified
|Risky due to Cloud Act
|Encryption
|Always on own infrastructure
|Server-side in MS data center
|
Communication and collaboration
|One-on-one and group audio/video chat
|Data and metadata remain on-premises
|Access to calls and files for third parties (guests) without account
|E2E encrypted one-on-one calls
|
Other features
|Social network features
|Online Office
|Groupware
|
mail server not included
|Mobile Device Management (Block devices, remote wipe, notification to devices)
|Strictly enforce data and meta data locality
|Limited Guest accounts
|Secure Mailbox
(Outlook add-in sending email body & attachments only through secure server)
|Protect shares with password, expiration date
|Video Verification
(enforce video call with recipient to verify identity before granting access to share)
|Ransomware Recovery
(automated recovery of data after ransomware attack based on file analysis)
|No vendor lock-in
Make it easy to migrate to another solution
German Federal Government, ITZBund
Nextcloud provides users with a modern, easy-to-use and productivity-oriented solution that enables efficient online and mobile collaboration and communication. ITZBund now provides an on-premises open source solution from a German provider to keep control over their own data.European Governments deploy Nextcloud
Zenuity - reshaping autonomous driving
Zenuity deployed Nextcloud for the purpose of safe and effective collaboration with our partner companies. We selected the product after comparing against several other alternatives. Particular advantages are the ability to run the service on premises and the good support for a wide range of client operating systems.
Capital of Switzerland provides Nextcloud to 35.000 students and teachers
the largest open source order ever in Switzerland!
-- Matthias Stürmer, EPP city councillorA wave of cities moving to Nextcloud
No matter the storage solution used, Nextcloud can ensure corporate policies are followed. Sharing can be restricted through the file firewall, filtering on user properties like location or group, or file properties like (automatically or manually) assigned tags, file type and more. With storage transparent to users, generic data can remain where it is while IT can make sure that business critical or compliance-relevant information is stored on internal infrastructure and does not leave the company. Use our secure File Drop to let customers upload files to you in a easy and secure way!
Nextcloud offers a supremely easy to use, well integrated file sync and share solution with an uniquely layered approach to security. Together with the support for nearly any storage technology, it features server-side encryption and offers the ability to employ end-to-end, client side encryption for a subset of user files. Rather than making it an either-or choice, your business can rely on utmost security where it is needed but keep collaborative online document editing and full-text search on the server over the rest of the stored data.
Nextcloud features extensive monitoring and auditing capabilities to ensure actions of all users are transparent, both to the users themselves and to auditors.
Best Ransomware protection in the industry
Ransomware attacks are becoming more targetted as lots of money can be extracted from businesses and government organizations. While insurance can cover direct costs, the disruption to business is immense regardless. Nextcloud goes far beyond competing solutions, offering automated, one-click ransomware recovery tools.Ransomware risks and protection
Easy integration
Complexity is the enemy of security and Nextcloud is designed to offer quick and easy integration in existing infrastructure, leaving policies and procedures in place. Its powerful LDAP and storage integration seamlessly fits with existing user directories, Windows Network Drive, NFS and Sharepoint storage solutions.
The result: a quick implementation at low cost, and easy maintenance making a self-hosted Nextcloud the cloud compliance solution with the lowest TCO.
Nextcloud integrates in government infrastructure with support for SAML and Shibboleth, LDAP, Kerberos, Oauth, and other often used authentication mechanisms and runs on all enterprise Linux systems offering support options to match their life cycle.
Data storage can be one or multiple NFS, Object Storage, Samba or a variety of other powerful storage mechanisms. This way Nextcloud provides seamless access to data on existing storage mechanisms, respecting existing access control policies and transparently handling changes on the underlying storage layer.
Fully self-hosted, meaning all data is under your control. Nextcloud can leverage your existing storage, security and privacy policies. There is no vendor lock-in or tracking by us of any kind!
Nextcloud offers an easy to use user interface which comes with powerful search functionality, trash and versioning, favorites, tags and more ways to quickly reach the files users need.
Desktop and mobile clients for Windows/MacOS/Linux, Android and iOS complement the web interface, integrating in the file system. Nextcloud can also be reached through WebDAV.
Authentication through LDAP / Active Directory, Kerberos and Shibboleth / SAML 2.0 and more and external storage supporting NFS, Object Storage and other protocols ensure easy integration.
First-class security policies, extensive security hardening features and File Access Control to ensure legal and privacy regulations are enforced at all times. Nextcloud comes with integrated logging, two-factor authentication and NIST compliant password policy control functionalities.
Nextcloud offers fine-grained control from mobile, desktop or the Web over data access and sharing capabilities. Advanced quota management with configurable accounting of external storage and configurable file retention policies.
