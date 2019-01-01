Easy integration

Efficient deployment and management

Complexity is the enemy of security and Nextcloud is designed to offer quick and easy integration in existing infrastructure, leaving policies and procedures in place. Its powerful LDAP and storage integration seamlessly fits with existing user directories, Windows Network Drive, NFS and Sharepoint storage solutions.

The result: a quick implementation at low cost, and easy maintenance making a self-hosted Nextcloud the cloud compliance solution with the lowest TCO.